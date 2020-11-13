Menu
2019 Kia Sportage

10,009 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

2019 Kia Sportage

EX Premium

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,009KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6210225
  • Stock #: 21SP2902A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC7K7516554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21SP2902A
  • Mileage 10,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
3.195 Axle Ratio
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Battery w/Run Down Protection
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
62 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)
Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels: 18 Machined-Finish Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Voice Activation
GVWR: 2150 kgs (4740 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats 10-way power driver seat and 2-way power driver lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

