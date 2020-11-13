2019 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating LEATHER SEAT TRIM Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 3.195 Axle Ratio Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Battery w/Run Down Protection 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Streaming Audio 62 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal) Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels: 18 Machined-Finish Alloy 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Voice Activation GVWR: 2150 kgs (4740 lbs) Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats 10-way power driver seat and 2-way power driver lumbar

