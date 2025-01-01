Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 77444 
Lot #: 370 
Reserve Price: Unreserved 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. 
 *STARTS AND RUNS BUT IS EMPTY ON GAS* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2019 Kymco MXV150X

2,483 KM

$CALL

+ GST
2019 Kymco MXV150X

12663834

2019 Kymco MXV150X

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ GST

Used
2,483KM
VIN RFBLJ12C5KB890111

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 2,483 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday June 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 77444
Lot #: 370
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*STARTS AND RUNS BUT IS EMPTY ON GAS*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Kymco MXV150X