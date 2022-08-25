$46,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE
Location
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9
32,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8997826
- Stock #: P12986
- VIN: SALCR2FX0KH825214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,159 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic
