2019 Land Rover Discovery

$46,988 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 1 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8997826

8997826 Stock #: P12986

P12986 VIN: SALCR2FX0KH825214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P12986

Mileage 32,159 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.