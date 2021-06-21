Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus IS

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus IS

2019 Lexus IS

w/ AWD / NAVIGATION / MARK LEVINSON SOUND

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus IS

w/ AWD / NAVIGATION / MARK LEVINSON SOUND

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7378733
  • Stock #: 19476
  • VIN: JTHCZ1D29K5016982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19476
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Lexus IS350 comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, 10.3-inch display with NAVIGATION, 15-speaker premium MARK LEVINSON surround sound system, front & rear parking sensors, heated power adjustable steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic high beam, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, Lane Departure Warning & mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, forwards collision warning with autonomous braking, LED headlights, push start ignition, Bluetooth and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

ABS, Intermittent Wipers, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Mirror(s), Aluminum Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tires - Front Performance, Lane Departure Warning, Power Steering, Wheel Locks, Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tractio...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2017 Kia Sportage EX...
 49,300 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler 300 TO...
 43,000 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus IS 250 w/...
 126,500 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory