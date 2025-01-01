$32,990+ GST
2019 Lexus NX
NX 300 w/ Executive Package
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$32,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,952 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Lexus NX 300 Executive Package – Low KM, Fully Inspected!
Experience luxury, technology, and peace of mind with this stunning 2019 Lexus NX 300 featuring the Executive Package. With only 64,952 KM and a fresh out-of-province inspection from BC, this SUV delivers style and reliability you can count on.
Executive Package Features:
Head-Up Display (HUD) – Keep your eyes on the road with key driving info projected on the windshield.
Premium Leather Interior – Exceptional comfort and sophistication.
Mark Levinson® Premium Audio – Concert-quality sound for every drive.
Navigation System – Stay connected and on the right path.
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats + Heated Rear Seats – Comfort for every season.
Panoramic View Monitor & Blind Spot Monitoring – Drive with confidence and safety.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for year-round capability
Power Moonroof for an open, airy cabin feel
Low Kilometers: 64,952
Fully Inspected & Ready to Drive
This NX 300 offers a perfect blend of Lexus luxury, advanced safety, and everyday practicality—all with exceptionally low mileage.
Find Your Next Ride at Car Zone! Thanks for browsing our Car Zone inventory! Every vehicle comes fully detailed, Carfax-verified, and safety inspected with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment for your peace of mind.
Apply online today at CARZONECALGARY, or stop by our dealership at 2036 36 Street SE, Calgary for a hassle-free test drive. Our friendly, knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the right vehicle and show you the Car Zone Difference!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Vehicle Features
