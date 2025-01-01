Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2019 Lexus NX 300 Executive Package – Low KM, Fully Inspected!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Experience luxury, technology, and peace of mind with this stunning 2019 Lexus NX 300 featuring the Executive Package. With only 64,952 KM and a fresh out-of-province inspection from BC, this SUV delivers style and reliability you can count on.</span><strong data-start=186 data-end=222><strong id=docs-internal-guid-09aee249-7fff-cca2-0a0d-36337ee82ed4 style=font-weight: normal;></strong></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Executive Package Features:</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Head-Up Display (HUD)</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – Keep your eyes on the road with key driving info projected on the windshield.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Premium Leather Interior</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – Exceptional comfort and sophistication.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Mark Levinson® Premium Audio</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – Concert-quality sound for every drive.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Navigation System</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – Stay connected and on the right path.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats + Heated Rear Seats</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – Comfort for every season.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Panoramic View Monitor & Blind Spot Monitoring</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – Drive with confidence and safety.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> for year-round capability</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Power Moonroof</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> for an open, airy cabin feel</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Low Kilometers: 64,952</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Fully Inspected & Ready to Drive</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This NX 300 offers a perfect blend of Lexus luxury, advanced safety, and everyday practicality—all with exceptionally low mileage.</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.4; data-start=186 data-end=224><strong data-start=186 data-end=222>Find Your Next Ride at Car Zone! </strong>Thanks for browsing our Car Zone inventory! Every vehicle comes fully detailed, Carfax-verified, and safety inspected with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment for your peace of mind. We make driving home easy with <strong data-start=448 data-end=478>Flexible financing options</strong> – All credit situations welcome, <strong data-start=515 data-end=542>Fast same-day approvals, </strong><strong data-start=547 data-end=569>Trade-ins accepted</strong> for top value!</p><p data-start=186 data-end=224>Apply online today at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><strong data-start=609 data-end=627>CARZONECALGARY</strong></a>, or stop by our dealership at <strong data-start=658 data-end=688>2036 36 Street SE, Calgary</strong> for a <strong data-start=695 data-end=721>hassle-free test drive</strong>. Our friendly, knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the right vehicle and show you the <strong data-start=817 data-end=841>Car Zone Difference!</strong></p><p><em data-start=845 data-end=868>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</em></p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Lexus NX