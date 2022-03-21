$49,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2019 Lexus RC
RC 300
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$49,995
- Listing ID: 8743541
- Stock #: 22187A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 33,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 Lexus RC RC 300. Its Automatic transmission and Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine will keep you going. This Lexus RC features the following options: Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy -inc: wheel locks, Wheels w/Machined Accents, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, drive mode select and paddle shifters, Tires: P235/45R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Systems Monitor. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
