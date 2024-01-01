Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 33557 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $12,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Mazda CX-3

146,561 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11723577
  2. 11723577
  3. 11723577
  4. 11723577
  5. 11723577
  6. 11723577
  7. 11723577
  8. 11723577
  9. 11723577
  10. 11723577
  11. 11723577
  12. 11723577
  13. 11723577
  14. 11723577
  15. 11723577
  16. 11723577
  17. 11723577
  18. 11723577
  19. 11723577
  20. 11723577
  21. 11723577
  22. 11723577
  23. 11723577
  24. 11723577
  25. 11723577
  26. 11723577
  27. 11723577
  28. 11723577
  29. 11723577
  30. 11723577
  31. 11723577
  32. 11723577
  33. 11723577
  34. 11723577
  35. 11723577
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,561KM
VIN JM1DKFC79K0409611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33557
  • Mileage 146,561 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 5.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33557
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $12,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 175,094 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Hyundai Sonata 164,732 KM $7,250 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 BMW X5 xDrive30i 220,989 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3