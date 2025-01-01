Menu
<p data-start=80 data-end=170><strong data-start=80 data-end=125>💥 2019 Mazda CX-3 GX – 2.0L 4-Cyl FWD 💥</strong><br data-start=125 data-end=128 />🚗 <em data-start=131 data-end=170>Sporty • Fuel-Efficient • Compact SUV</em></p><p data-start=172 data-end=255>📏 <strong data-start=175 data-end=187>Mileage:</strong> 46,375 KM<br data-start=197 data-end=200 />💰 <strong data-start=203 data-end=213>Price:</strong> $13,500.00 + GST<br data-start=230 data-end=233 />🆔 <strong data-start=236 data-end=248>Stock #:</strong> 0592</p><hr data-start=257 data-end=260 /><h3 data-start=262 data-end=291>🔥 Features & Highlights:</h3><p data-start=292 data-end=584>✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine – great fuel economy<br data-start=337 data-end=340 />✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br data-start=365 data-end=368 />✅ Automatic transmission<br data-start=392 data-end=395 />✅ Backup camera<br data-start=410 data-end=413 />✅ Bluetooth connectivity<br data-start=437 data-end=440 />✅ Power windows & power locks<br data-start=469 data-end=472 />✅ Push-button start<br data-start=491 data-end=494 />✅ Air conditioning & heater<br data-start=521 data-end=524 />✅ Comfortable cloth interior<br data-start=552 data-end=555 />✅ Runs and drives excellent</p><hr data-start=586 data-end=589 /><h3 data-start=591 data-end=608>📋 Condition:</h3><p data-start=609 data-end=763>✅ Low mileage — only 46,375 KM<br data-start=639 data-end=642 />✅ No mechanical issues<br data-start=664 data-end=667 />✅ No warning lights<br data-start=686 data-end=689 />✅ Clean interior / No pets / No smoking<br data-start=728 data-end=731 />✅ Fully detailed and inspected</p><hr data-start=765 data-end=768 /><h3 data-start=770 data-end=788>📋 Comes With:</h3><p data-start=789 data-end=874>✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment<br data-start=820 data-end=823 />✅ Insurance Inspection<br data-start=845 data-end=848 />✅ <strong data-start=850 data-end=872>FREE Carfax Report</strong></p><hr data-start=876 data-end=879 /><p data-start=881 data-end=958>📞 <strong data-start=884 data-end=901>Call or Text:</strong> (403) 818-0567<br data-start=916 data-end=919 />🌐 <strong data-start=922 data-end=936>More Info:</strong> jjautosalescalgary.ca</p><p> </p><p data-start=960 data-end=1087>💨 <em data-start=963 data-end=1035>Perfect compact SUV — stylish, reliable, and extremely fuel-efficient.</em><br data-start=1035 data-end=1038 />🔥 <strong data-start=1041 data-end=1087>Message us today to schedule a test drive!</strong></p>

2019 Mazda CX-3

46,375 KM

$13,500

+ GST
2019 Mazda CX-3

GX

13179248

2019 Mazda CX-3

GX

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$13,500

+ GST

Used
46,375KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKDB73K0431724

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,375 KM

💥 2019 Mazda CX-3 GX – 2.0L 4-Cyl FWD 💥
🚗 Sporty • Fuel-Efficient • Compact SUV

📏 Mileage: 46,375 KM
💰 Price: $13,500.00 + GST
🆔 Stock #: 0592

🔥 Features & Highlights:

✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine – great fuel economy
✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Automatic transmission
✅ Backup camera
✅ Bluetooth connectivity
✅ Power windows & power locks
✅ Push-button start
✅ Air conditioning & heater
✅ Comfortable cloth interior
✅ Runs and drives excellent

📋 Condition:

✅ Low mileage — only 46,375 KM
✅ No mechanical issues
✅ No warning lights
✅ Clean interior / No pets / No smoking
✅ Fully detailed and inspected

📋 Comes With:

✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment
✅ Insurance Inspection
✅ FREE Carfax Report

📞 Call or Text: (403) 818-0567
🌐 More Info: jjautosalescalgary.ca

 

💨 Perfect compact SUV — stylish, reliable, and extremely fuel-efficient.
🔥 Message us today to schedule a test drive!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

$13,500

+ GST>

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2019 Mazda CX-3