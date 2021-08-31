2019 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle was recently taken on trade by Adam Greene, from one of his good clients. Please call or text Adam at 403-483-3428 for further information on this vehicle. For more information and to schedule a VIP appointment to see this vehicle before it's available to the public, please contact Adam on his personal cellphone at +1-403-483-3428 or via email at agreene@Big4motors.com Thank you for your interest in the vehicle! Check out this 2019! This is an exceptional vehicle at an affordable price! Mazda infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: telescoping steering wheel, power door mirrors, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
