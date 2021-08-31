2019 Mazda CX-3

$29,990 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 5 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7813011

7813011 Stock #: B15602

B15602 VIN: JM1DKFB7XK0414110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 55,582 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Package AA01

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.