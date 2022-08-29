Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

71,112 KM

Details Description

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9112804
  2. 9112804
  3. 9112804
  4. 9112804
  5. 9112804
  6. 9112804
  7. 9112804
  8. 9112804
  9. 9112804
  10. 9112804
  11. 9112804
  12. 9112804
  13. 9112804
  14. 9112804
  15. 9112804
  16. 9112804
  17. 9112804
  18. 9112804
  19. 9112804
  20. 9112804
  21. 9112804
  22. 9112804
  23. 9112804
  24. 9112804
  25. 9112804
  26. 9112804
  27. 9112804
Contact Seller

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

71,112KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9112804
  • Stock #: 49486
  • VIN: JM1BPBMM0K1142083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49486
  • Mileage 71,112 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO TO PUBLIC AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 1.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 49486 - LOT #: IB075 - RESERVE PRICE: $30,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 BLACKSTONE MERL...
 999,999 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus IS 250
229,248 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra
162,036 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory