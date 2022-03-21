Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

62,800 KM

Details

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

w/ 4MATIC / BURMESTER SOUND / PANO ROOF

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

w/ 4MATIC / BURMESTER SOUND / PANO ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8763425
  • Stock #: 19875
  • VIN: WDD3F4HBXKJ097879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # 19875
  • Mileage 62,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ALL WHEEL DRIVE Mercedes A250 comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission w/ F1 style paddle shifters, premium Burmester sound system, power folding mirrors, Heads Up Display, AMG appearance package, 18-inch AMG wheels, sport-tuned suspension, sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals, Blind Spot Detection system, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, PANORAMIC roof, push start ignition, heated power SUEDE / LEATHER SPORT seats with memory, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, forward collision warning with automatic braking and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Turbocharged, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear Performance, ABS, HD Radio, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Traction Control, Remote Engine S...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

