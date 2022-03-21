$38,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG
w/ 4MATIC / BURMESTER SOUND / PANO ROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8763425
- Stock #: 19875
- VIN: WDD3F4HBXKJ097879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # 19875
- Mileage 62,800 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ALL WHEEL DRIVE Mercedes A250 comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission w/ F1 style paddle shifters, premium Burmester sound system, power folding mirrors, Heads Up Display, AMG appearance package, 18-inch AMG wheels, sport-tuned suspension, sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals, Blind Spot Detection system, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, PANORAMIC roof, push start ignition, heated power SUEDE / LEATHER SPORT seats with memory, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, forward collision warning with automatic braking and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.