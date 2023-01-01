2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 2 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10270527

10270527 Stock #: 239332A

239332A VIN: 55SWF6EBXKU320984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,238 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Exterior Sunroof Interior remote start Rear View Camera Blind Spot Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Active Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.