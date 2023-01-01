$CALL+ tax & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG 43 4MATIC Sedan
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
90,238KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10270527
- Stock #: 239332A
- VIN: 55SWF6EBXKU320984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,238 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
This 2019 C Class offers one of the best interiors within its class, built with high quality materials and crafted to perfection. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C Class remains exceptional in every sense of the word. Offered in multiple body variants, this 2019 C Class has a new face-lift on the front end adding distinction to the already classy styling. Aggressively sporty and elegantly refined in every way, from its luxurious yet simplistic interior to its edgy exterior design, this C Class is created to be nothing but the best within its segment, creating a class all in its own.This sedan has 90,238 kms. Stock number 239332A is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our C-Class's trim level is AMG 43 4MATIC Sedan. This AMG C 43 4MATIC certainly won't disappoint AMG fans with its AMG performance features like a biturbo motor with NANOSLIDE technology, upgraded suspension, an upgraded transmission, special aluminum wheels, and performance focused cockpit with special badging and performance assistance features that really help you rule the road. More than a peak performer though, this sedan has luxury in truckloads with a sunroof, color instrument display, performance leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, power front sport seats with memory, heated front seats, dual zone automatic climate control, Mercedes Me Assist with remote start, remote window and sunroof open/close feature, 64 color LED ambient lighting, and brake hold feature. For more convenience, you get LED lights, rain sensing wipers, eco start/stop function to reduce idling, and the SmartKey system with keyless entry and push-button start. To stay connected, a 8 inch touch screen complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio, Bluetooth and one touch calling, a USB port, and a CD player with MP3 capability really kicks. You can't have all that performance without a little safety, so this sedan is fitted with all the standard safety features and active brake assist, blind spot assist, attention assist, a rear view camera, crosswind assist, and the PRE-SAFE pre-collision safety system with protective sound. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Active Brake Assist
