2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 NAVIGATION SUNROOF BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$28,988
+ GST
Used
109,376KM
VIN 55SWF8EB3KU312818
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 109,376 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC WITH AWD AND 109376 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE!.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Brake Assist,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,ABS,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Rear Performance,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Sun/Moonroof,Power Folding Mirrors,Power M...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
