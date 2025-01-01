Menu
2019 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC WITH AWD AND 109376 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

109,376 KM

$28,988

+ GST
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 NAVIGATION SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 NAVIGATION SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$28,988

+ GST

109,376KM
VIN 55SWF8EB3KU312818

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 109,376 KM

2019 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC WITH AWD AND 109376 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Brake Assist,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,ABS,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Rear Performance,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Sun/Moonroof,Power Folding Mirrors,Power M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 NAVIGATION SUNROOF BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 NAVIGATION SUNROOF BLUETOOTH 109,376 KM $28,988 + GST
Used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T250 HIGH ROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH AC POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T250 HIGH ROOF BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH AC POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS 230,996 KM $24,988 + GST
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES HEATED MIRRORS for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES HEATED MIRRORS 114,329 KM $25,488 + GST

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$28,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class