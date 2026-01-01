$51,990+ GST
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C43 | AMG | 4Matic | Red-Top Cabriolet
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C43 | AMG | 4Matic | Red-Top Cabriolet
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$51,990
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 35,492 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of open-air driving with this stunning 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet, presented by Car Zone. Finished in a crisp white exterior and complemented by a sophisticated black interior, this luxury convertible is designed to turn heads and deliver an unforgettable driving experience. Beneath its sleek lines lies a potent 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, ensuring exhilarating performance and confident handling in any Canadian season. With only 35,492 kilometers on the odometer, this AMG C 43 Cabriolet offers a remarkable blend of dynamic capability and refined comfort.
This isn't just a car; it's an invitation to adventure. Imagine the wind in your hair as you navigate scenic routes or the roar of the AMG-tuned engine as you accelerate onto the highway. The 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional grip and stability, making every drive, from city commutes to weekend getaways, a joy. Inside, you'll find the signature Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and attention to detail, creating an environment of pure luxury and sportiness. This exceptional 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet is ready to elevate your driving to a whole new level.
Here are 5 features that truly sizzle:
- AMG C 43 Performance: Experience the heart-pounding power and dynamic agility that only an AMG-tuned Mercedes-Benz can deliver, courtesy of its potent 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo engine.
- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with unwavering confidence and grip, thanks to the intelligent all-wheel-drive system that enhances both performance and safety.
- Red Drop Top Cabriolet: Embrace the freedom of open-air motoring, with a retractable roof that transforms your drive into an exhilarating sensory experience.
- Luxury Black Interior: Step into a cabin meticulously crafted with premium materials and sophisticated design, offering an environment of pure indulgence.
- Low Kilometers: Vehicle has been driven minimally, promising years of thrilling performance and luxurious enjoyment.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
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