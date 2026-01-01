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<p>Experience the thrill of open-air driving with this stunning 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet, presented by Car Zone. Finished in a crisp white exterior and complemented by a sophisticated black interior, this luxury convertible is designed to turn heads and deliver an unforgettable driving experience. Beneath its sleek lines lies a potent 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, ensuring exhilarating performance and confident handling in any Canadian season. With only 35,492 kilometers on the odometer, this AMG C 43 Cabriolet offers a remarkable blend of dynamic capability and refined comfort.</p><p>This isnt just a car; its an invitation to adventure. Imagine the wind in your hair as you navigate scenic routes or the roar of the AMG-tuned engine as you accelerate onto the highway. The 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional grip and stability, making every drive, from city commutes to weekend getaways, a joy. Inside, youll find the signature Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and attention to detail, creating an environment of pure luxury and sportiness. This exceptional 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet is ready to elevate your driving to a whole new level.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly sizzle:</p><ul><li><strong>AMG C 43 Performance:</strong> Experience the heart-pounding power and dynamic agility that only an AMG-tuned Mercedes-Benz can deliver, courtesy of its potent 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo engine.</li><li><strong>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with unwavering confidence and grip, thanks to the intelligent all-wheel-drive system that enhances both performance and safety.</li><li><strong>Red Drop Top Cabriolet:</strong> Embrace the freedom of open-air motoring, with a retractable roof that transforms your drive into an exhilarating sensory experience.</li><li><strong>Luxury Black Interior:</strong> Step into a cabin meticulously crafted with premium materials and sophisticated design, offering an environment of pure indulgence.</li><li><strong>Low Kilometers:</strong> Vehicle has been driven minimally, promising years of thrilling performance and luxurious enjoyment.</li></ul><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.calgary.ca/finance>APPLY NOW</a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/><strong>CARZONECALGARY</strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

35,492 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 | AMG | 4Matic | Red-Top Cabriolet

Watch This Vehicle
14171761.813683758?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31016.645&bid=31016

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 | AMG | 4Matic | Red-Top Cabriolet

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,990

+ GST

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Used
35,492KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 35,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of open-air driving with this stunning 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet, presented by Car Zone. Finished in a crisp white exterior and complemented by a sophisticated black interior, this luxury convertible is designed to turn heads and deliver an unforgettable driving experience. Beneath its sleek lines lies a potent 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, ensuring exhilarating performance and confident handling in any Canadian season. With only 35,492 kilometers on the odometer, this AMG C 43 Cabriolet offers a remarkable blend of dynamic capability and refined comfort.

This isn't just a car; it's an invitation to adventure. Imagine the wind in your hair as you navigate scenic routes or the roar of the AMG-tuned engine as you accelerate onto the highway. The 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system provides exceptional grip and stability, making every drive, from city commutes to weekend getaways, a joy. Inside, you'll find the signature Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and attention to detail, creating an environment of pure luxury and sportiness. This exceptional 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet is ready to elevate your driving to a whole new level.

Here are 5 features that truly sizzle:

  • AMG C 43 Performance: Experience the heart-pounding power and dynamic agility that only an AMG-tuned Mercedes-Benz can deliver, courtesy of its potent 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbo engine.
  • 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with unwavering confidence and grip, thanks to the intelligent all-wheel-drive system that enhances both performance and safety.
  • Red Drop Top Cabriolet: Embrace the freedom of open-air motoring, with a retractable roof that transforms your drive into an exhilarating sensory experience.
  • Luxury Black Interior: Step into a cabin meticulously crafted with premium materials and sophisticated design, offering an environment of pure indulgence.
  • Low Kilometers: Vehicle has been driven minimally, promising years of thrilling performance and luxurious enjoyment.

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C43 | AMG | 4Matic | Red-Top Cabriolet 35,492 KM $51,990 + GST
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2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

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$51,990

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Car Zone

403-248-0245

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class