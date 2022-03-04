2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,988 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 3 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8526695

GT4523 VIN: WDDSJ4GB7KN743089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT4523

Mileage 60,351 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate

