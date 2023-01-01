$39,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
w/ TURBO / NAVI / PANORAMIC ROOF / AWD
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9559195
- Stock #: 20067
- VIN: WDC0G4KB2KV147535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20067
- Mileage 68,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Mercedes GLC300 comes fully loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, 4MOTION ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, front & rear parking sensors, LED headlights, 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, heated power leather seats with memory settings, NAVIGATION system, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Warning with brake assist, PANORAMIC ROOF, adaptive suspension dampers, power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, premium sound system, keyless entry, push start ignition and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.