2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

68,300 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

w/ TURBO / NAVI / PANORAMIC ROOF / AWD

w/ TURBO / NAVI / PANORAMIC ROOF / AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9559195
  • Stock #: 20067
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB2KV147535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20067
  • Mileage 68,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Mercedes GLC300 comes fully loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, 4MOTION ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, front & rear parking sensors, LED headlights, 19-inch AMG alloy wheels, heated power leather seats with memory settings, NAVIGATION system, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Warning with brake assist, PANORAMIC ROOF, adaptive suspension dampers, power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, premium sound system, keyless entry, push start ignition and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, Brake Assist, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, Rear Defrost, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Tires - Rear Performance, Bluetooth Connection, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Traction Control, Trip C...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

