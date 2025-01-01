Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG

61,552 KM

Details Features

$89,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG

4MATIC+ Sedan

12541826

2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG

4MATIC+ Sedan

Location

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

$89,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,552KM
VIN WDDUG8JB1KA496876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Nappa Black/Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # K1241A
  • Mileage 61,552 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Night View Assist
Premium Rear Seating Package
MAGIC SKY CONTROL
designo Black DINAMICA Roof Liner
Exclusive Package
ENERGIZING Comfort Control
designo Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim
20inch AMG 7-Twin-Spoke Forged Wheels - Black
AMG Night Package[c]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

$89,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

403-253-1333

2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG