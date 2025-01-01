$89,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG
4MATIC+ Sedan
2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG
4MATIC+ Sedan
Location
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
$89,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,552KM
VIN WDDUG8JB1KA496876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Nappa Black/Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # K1241A
- Mileage 61,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Night View Assist
Premium Rear Seating Package
MAGIC SKY CONTROL
designo Black DINAMICA Roof Liner
Exclusive Package
ENERGIZING Comfort Control
designo Piano Black Flowing Lines Trim
20inch AMG 7-Twin-Spoke Forged Wheels - Black
AMG Night Package[c]
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS53 4MATIC+ Coupe 22,023 KM $78,900 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE53 4MATIC+ Coupe 14,000 KM $97,900 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV 10,177 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Email Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
Call Dealer
403-253-XXXX(click to show)
$89,900
+ taxes & licensing
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
403-253-1333
2019 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG