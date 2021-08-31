2019 MINI 5 Door

+ taxes & licensing
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
2019 Mini Cooper 5-Door Automatic - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & check out this stunning low km one owner accident free fully certified eco-friendly 5- Door Hatchback that has only 33,874 kms and comes with the balance of the factory warranty with Roadside Assistance, nicely equipped with MINI Connected, Park Assist Package including Reversing Camera with Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Mode for increased performance & fuel economy, Light Package with LED Headlights & LED Foglamps, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Mini Visual Boost Sound System Wireless Music Streaming, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 MINI Rail Spoke 2-Tone Alloy wheels, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Finished in the hard to find Emerald Grey Metallic w/Carbon Black Interior Heated Seats with Center Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD/Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the price of new at $29,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer, Stock #5D19.
