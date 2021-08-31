Menu
2019 MINI 5 Door

33,874 KM

$29,995

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

33,874KM
Used
  Stock #: 5D19
  VIN: WMWXU1C55K2L11783

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Mileage 33,874 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mini Cooper 5-Door Automatic - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & check out this stunning low km one owner accident free fully certified eco-friendly 5- Door Hatchback that has only 33,874 kms and comes with the balance of the factory warranty with Roadside Assistance, nicely equipped with MINI Connected, Park Assist Package including Reversing Camera with Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Mode for increased performance & fuel economy, Light Package with LED Headlights & LED Foglamps, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Mini Visual Boost Sound System Wireless Music Streaming, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 MINI Rail Spoke 2-Tone Alloy wheels, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Finished in the hard to find Emerald Grey Metallic w/Carbon Black Interior Heated Seats with Center Armrest, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD/Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the price of new at $29,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer, Stock #5D19.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
