2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

2019 MINI Countryman S ALL-4 AWD Premier+ Automatic - Come check out this stunning 1 owner Low Km Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 29,258 kms and comes fully certified and serviced, Powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a Steptronic Automatic Transmission with MINI Driving Modes w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop for better fuel economy & Sport Mode for increased performance, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the Technology Package with MINI Navigation XL Professional w/Voice Control, MINI Connected Drive Remote Services with Real Time Traffic Information this MINI will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assistant Package including Reversing Camera with Front & Rear Park Distance Control,Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration & Wireless Charging, Driving Assistant Package with Frontal Collision & Pedestrian Warnings/Adaptive Cruise Control & Posted Speed Limited Projected on the Instrument Cluster, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push button start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Extra Seating & Storage with the adjustable Rear Seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3 Zone Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cold Weather Package with Heated Front Power Sport Seats, Light Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights & LED Fog lights, 18 MINI LA Pin Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Chrome Line Exterior Package, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic,Finished in the elegant Lapisluxury Blue w/Carbon Black Cross Punch Leather Interior, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the AWD w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers combined with Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new LOW KM nicely equipped Mini Countryman S ALL-4 and save thousands off the new list price at $29,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down. AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CMLB19.

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

29,258 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,258KM
VIN WMZYT5C54K3E62810

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CMLB19
  • Mileage 29,258 KM

2019 MINI Countryman S ALL-4 AWD Premier+ Automatic - Come check out this stunning 1 owner Low Km Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 29,258 kms and comes fully certified and serviced, Powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a Steptronic Automatic Transmission with MINI Driving Modes w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop for better fuel economy & Sport Mode for increased performance, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the Technology Package with MINI Navigation XL Professional w/Voice Control, MINI Connected Drive Remote Services with Real Time Traffic Information this MINI will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assistant Package including Reversing Camera with Front & Rear Park Distance Control,Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration & Wireless Charging, Driving Assistant Package with Frontal Collision & Pedestrian Warnings/Adaptive Cruise Control & Posted Speed Limited Projected on the Instrument Cluster, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push button start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Extra Seating & Storage with the adjustable Rear Seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3 Zone Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cold Weather Package with Heated Front Power Sport Seats, Light Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights & LED Fog lights, 18 MINI LA Pin Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Chrome Line Exterior Package, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic,Finished in the elegant Lapisluxury Blue w/Carbon Black Cross Punch Leather Interior, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the AWD w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers combined with Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new LOW KM nicely equipped Mini Countryman S ALL-4 and save thousands off the new list price at $29,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page atwww.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY &https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CMLB19.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

