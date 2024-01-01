2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:#3E4153;><span style=background:white;font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;>2019 MINI Countryman S ALL-4 AWD 6-Spd Manual - Come check out this stunning Low Km Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 69,640 kms and comes fully certified and serviced, Powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to</span></span><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;> </span><span style=color:#3E4153;><span style=background:white;font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;>the hard to find 6-Spd Manual Transmission with MINI Driving Modes w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop for better fuel economy & Sport Mode for increased performance, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with MINI Connected w/Voice Control, Park Assistant Package including Reversing Camera with Rear Park Distance Control,</span></span><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;>Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Active Cruise Control, MINI Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming,</span></span><span style=color:#3E4153;><span style=background:white;font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;> Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push button start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Extra Seating & Storage with the adjustable Rear Seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3 Zone Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cold Weather Package with Heated Front Power Sport Seats, Light Package w/Automatic Headlights & Fog lights, 18 MINI LA Pair Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Chrome Line Exterior Package, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic,</span><span style=background:#F8F9F9;font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;>Finished in the elegant Lapisluxury Blue w/Carbon Black Interior,</span><span style=background:white;font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;> you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the AWD w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers combined with Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, Priced at $26,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down,</span></span><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;>for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at </span></span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBCWLUXURY%2F&data=05%7C01%7C%7C49037207e269409d393408da2abbf030%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C637869283919776206%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=KT5A32yHJFN2iw5utjLCQnk2B12DF0kAGQ4FVcFdstY%3D&reserved=0><span style=color:blue;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;>https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/</span></span></a><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;> and</span></span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbcwautomotivegroup.ca%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0BpruHlLGj0bASp1TtpvTWld8NYwhx8iXN7GeX8oBJAjoj1eu9MiL3Hro&data=05%7C01%7C%7C49037207e269409d393408da2abbf030%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C637869283919776206%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=bTyqHcnwT8yMEAO3lgvdGqBhWK4kHZBLbvvf7rmyXQU%3D&reserved=0><span style=color:blue;><span style=background:white;border:none windowtext 1.0pt;font-family:inherit;font-size:11.5pt;padding:0cm;>https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/</span></span></a><span style=color:black;><span style=font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;>BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CMSLB9.</span></span><span style=color:#3E4153;><span style=background:white;font-family:Cambria,serif;font-size:12.0pt;><o:p></o:p></span></span></p>

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

69,640 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S ALL-4

Watch This Vehicle
12044839

2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S ALL-4

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,640KM
VIN WMZYT5C56K3E69869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CMSLB9
  • Mileage 69,640 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 MINI Countryman S ALL-4 AWD 6-Spd Manual - Come check out this stunning Low Km Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 69,640 kms and comes fully certified and serviced, Powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to the hard to find 6-Spd Manual Transmission with MINI Driving Modes w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop for better fuel economy & Sport Mode for increased performance, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with MINI Connected w/Voice Control, Park Assistant Package including Reversing Camera with Rear Park Distance Control,Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Active Cruise Control, MINI Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push button start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Extra Seating & Storage with the adjustable Rear Seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3 Zone Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cold Weather Package with Heated Front Power Sport Seats, Light Package w/Automatic Headlights & Fog lights, 18 MINI LA Pair Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Chrome Line Exterior Package, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic,Finished in the elegant Lapisluxury Blue w/Carbon Black Interior, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the AWD w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers combined with Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, Priced at $26,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CMSLB9.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BCW Automotive Group

Used 2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL-4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S ALL-4 69,640 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works 56,812 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 MINI 5 Door Cooper S for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 MINI 5 Door Cooper S 72,633 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email BCW Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

Call Dealer

403-606-XXXX

(click to show)

403-606-9008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

Contact Seller
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman