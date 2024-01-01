$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S ALL-4
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S ALL-4
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # CMSLB9
- Mileage 69,640 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MINI Countryman S ALL-4 AWD 6-Spd Manual - Come check out this stunning Low Km Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 69,640 kms and comes fully certified and serviced, Powered by a 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to the hard to find 6-Spd Manual Transmission with MINI Driving Modes w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop for better fuel economy & Sport Mode for increased performance, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Nicely equipped with MINI Connected w/Voice Control, Park Assistant Package including Reversing Camera with Rear Park Distance Control,Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration, Active Cruise Control, MINI Boost Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push button start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Extra Seating & Storage with the adjustable Rear Seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3 Zone Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cold Weather Package with Heated Front Power Sport Seats, Light Package w/Automatic Headlights & Fog lights, 18 MINI LA Pair Spoke Black Alloy Wheels, Chrome Line Exterior Package, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic,Finished in the elegant Lapisluxury Blue w/Carbon Black Interior, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the AWD w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers combined with Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, Priced at $26,995.00, competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CMSLB9.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From BCW Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email BCW Automotive Group
BCW Automotive Group
Call Dealer
403-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-606-9008