2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Contact Seller

$75

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4558782
  • Stock #: AA0119
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA4KZ604423
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

$75 Weekly based on 96 month term O.A.C. with $2500 downpayment


Excellent condition Mitsubishi Outlander SUV - Loaded with Touchscreen Media, GPS, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Audio & Calls, Radio, Aux/USB, Cruise control, Power everything, Dual A/C, 4WD lock & much more!


 -FINANCING AVAILABLE - Good Credit, Bad Credit, New Credit (All Credit Approved! $0 Down, Up to 1 year no payment, Up to $12000 cash rebate!) 

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE! (90 Days Vehicle Exchange Policy Included in Warranty) 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer


 Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please message us anytime!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Send A Message