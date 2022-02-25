2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

$15,300 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 8 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8333514

8333514 Stock #: 29965

29965 VIN: ML32A3HJ1KH013576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 29965

Mileage 28,841 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.