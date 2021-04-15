2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

+ taxes & licensing
5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7
Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. The quintessential Mitsubishi -- This Mitsubishi Outlander ES speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mitsubishi Outlander ES. It is incomparable for the price and quality. * Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. * Finance and Lease offers on approved credit. Regional offers, lease and finance conditions apply. See your local Kia dealer for more information. Use of any calculation and/or tools on the website does not constitute an offer of direct financing or any particular lease, finance, purchase option or transaction. Calculation and tools are intended for illustrative purposes only. Rates and requirements may vary depending on credit worthiness. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the content on the pages on the website. In the event of a discrepancy, error or omission, vehicle prices, offers and features as established by Kia Canada and participating Kia dealers in Canada, will prevail.**Expires 2021/04/15
