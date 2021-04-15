2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 1 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 21SR0051A

VIN: JA4AZ2A34KZ605887

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,199 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Wheels: 16 Alloy Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs 1 Skid Plate Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 60 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC Transmission: CVT 6.026 Axle Ratio Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Tires: P215/70R16 All-Season Fabric Appointed Seats FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets GVWR: 2205 kgs (4861 lbs) Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control Digital/Analog Appearance

