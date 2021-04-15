Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

60,199 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  1. 7189388
  2. 7189388
  3. 7189388
  4. 7189388
  5. 7189388
  6. 7189388
  7. 7189388
  8. 7189388
  9. 7189388
  10. 7189388
  11. 7189388
  12. 7189388
  13. 7189388
  14. 7189388
  15. 7189388
  16. 7189388
  17. 7189388
  18. 7189388
  19. 7189388
  20. 7189388
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,199KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7189388
  • Stock #: 21SR0051A
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A34KZ605887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21SR0051A
  • Mileage 60,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. The quintessential Mitsubishi -- This Mitsubishi Outlander ES speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mitsubishi Outlander ES. It is incomparable for the price and quality. * Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. * Finance and Lease offers on approved credit. Regional offers, lease and finance conditions apply. See your local Kia dealer for more information. Use of any calculation and/or tools on the website does not constitute an offer of direct financing or any particular lease, finance, purchase option or transaction. Calculation and tools are intended for illustrative purposes only. Rates and requirements may vary depending on credit worthiness. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the content on the pages on the website. In the event of a discrepancy, error or omission, vehicle prices, offers and features as established by Kia Canada and participating Kia dealers in Canada, will prevail.**Expires 2021/04/15

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Wheels: 16 Alloy
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
60 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC
Transmission: CVT
6.026 Axle Ratio
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Tires: P215/70R16 All-Season
Fabric Appointed Seats
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
GVWR: 2205 kgs (4861 lbs)
Chrome Bodyside Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Digital/Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northland Kia

2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 164,903 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 105,451 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 60,354 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Northland Kia

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

Call Dealer

403-247-XXXX

(click to show)

403-247-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory