2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

30,500 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

TOURING w/ 7 PASSENGER / SUNROOF / AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

30,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9559192
  • Stock #: 20060
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A31KJ600208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20060
  • Mileage 30,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Mitsubishi Outlander TOURING comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable modes ( 4WD ECO / AUTO / LOCK ), power sunroof, 7 passenger seating with sliding 2nd row, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated leather / suede seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen display with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Brake Assist, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, ABS, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Drive...

