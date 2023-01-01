$30,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
TOURING w/ 7 PASSENGER / SUNROOF / AWD
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
- VIN: JA4AZ2A31KJ600208
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20060
- Mileage 30,500 KM
This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Mitsubishi Outlander TOURING comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with selectable modes ( 4WD ECO / AUTO / LOCK ), power sunroof, 7 passenger seating with sliding 2nd row, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated leather / suede seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen display with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, Bluetooth, LED daytime running lights and much more!!!
