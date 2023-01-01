2019 Mitsubishi RVR

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 0 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9489004

9489004 Stock #: 57442

57442 VIN: JA4AJ3AU3KU601669

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 57442

Mileage 70,031 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.