2019 Moomba Mobius
HELIX 6.2L | Everyone Approved!!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10055988
- Stock #: GTP1819
- VIN: US-ISRMH0171819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Ski / Wakeboard
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 Moomba Helix, where excitement meets elegance on the glistening waves! Prepare to embark on a thrilling aquatic adventure that will leave you breathless. With its mesmerizing sparkling blue color, this beauty is bound to turn heads and capture hearts.
Beneath its sleek and stylish exterior lies an unparalleled power that sets the Moomba Helix apart from the rest. Engineered to perfection, this remarkable vessel boasts an unrivaled combination of raw strength and precision, effortlessly conquering even the wildest of waterways. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-pumping experience as you unleash the full potential of this nautical masterpiece.
Reliability is at the core of the Moomba Helix, ensuring peace of mind throughout your every voyage. Built to withstand the test of time, this boat embodies the essence of dependability, leaving you free to focus on the pure joy of exploration. No matter how far or fast you go, the Moomba Helix will always be there, faithfully delivering a remarkable ride that exceeds expectations.
But the true magic lies in the harmonious union of its magnificent features, all designed to create an unforgettable experience for you and your fellow adventurers. Picture yourself cruising effortlessly across the water, basking in the sun's warm embrace, as the Moomba Helix glides through the waves with grace and power.
Inside, a spacious and luxurious interior beckons, inviting you to relax and revel in the sheer bliss of your surroundings. With ample seating and cleverly designed storage compartments, every journey becomes a perfect balance of comfort and convenience. Whether you're engaging in water sports, sharing laughter with friends, or simply enjoying a tranquil moment, the Moomba Helix promises an atmosphere of pure delight.
So, seize the moment and embrace the boundless possibilities that await you aboard the 2019 Moomba Helix. This extraordinary vessel seamlessly combines breathtaking style, unmatched power, and unwavering reliability to deliver an experience that will leave you yearning for more. Prepare to be captivated, exhilarated, and inspired as you embark on a journey that promises nothing short of an amazing time on the water.
177 HOURS on ENGINE
20' Seating for 12
Autowake 3000+ LBS of Ballast
Battery Charger
Board Racks
Bimini
Cruise Control
Dash Display
Depth Finder
Fire Extinguisher
Heater Storage
Swim Platform
Pop-Up cleats
Gator Step Non Skid Flooring
Wetsounds Audio throughout with Subwoofer and Rev 8 Tower Speakers
Fusion Head Unit with Transom Remote
Storage Cover
Flow 2.0 Surf System with Wakeplate
Tower
Tower Mirror
Walk Thru Door
Comes on a Boatmate Single Axle Trailer With:
Guide Poles
Hydraulic Brakes
Spare Tire
Swing Tongue
