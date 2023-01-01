Menu
2019 Moomba Mobius

0 KM

$110,000

+ tax & licensing
$110,000

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2019 Moomba Mobius

2019 Moomba Mobius

HELIX 6.2L | Everyone Approved!!

2019 Moomba Mobius

HELIX 6.2L | Everyone Approved!!

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Sale

$110,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10055988
  Stock #: GTP1819
  VIN: US-ISRMH0171819

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Ski / Wakeboard
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Passengers 12
  • Stock # GTP1819
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2019 Moomba Helix, where excitement meets elegance on the glistening waves! Prepare to embark on a thrilling aquatic adventure that will leave you breathless. With its mesmerizing sparkling blue color, this beauty is bound to turn heads and capture hearts.

Beneath its sleek and stylish exterior lies an unparalleled power that sets the Moomba Helix apart from the rest. Engineered to perfection, this remarkable vessel boasts an unrivaled combination of raw strength and precision, effortlessly conquering even the wildest of waterways. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-pumping experience as you unleash the full potential of this nautical masterpiece.

Reliability is at the core of the Moomba Helix, ensuring peace of mind throughout your every voyage. Built to withstand the test of time, this boat embodies the essence of dependability, leaving you free to focus on the pure joy of exploration. No matter how far or fast you go, the Moomba Helix will always be there, faithfully delivering a remarkable ride that exceeds expectations.

But the true magic lies in the harmonious union of its magnificent features, all designed to create an unforgettable experience for you and your fellow adventurers. Picture yourself cruising effortlessly across the water, basking in the sun's warm embrace, as the Moomba Helix glides through the waves with grace and power.

Inside, a spacious and luxurious interior beckons, inviting you to relax and revel in the sheer bliss of your surroundings. With ample seating and cleverly designed storage compartments, every journey becomes a perfect balance of comfort and convenience. Whether you're engaging in water sports, sharing laughter with friends, or simply enjoying a tranquil moment, the Moomba Helix promises an atmosphere of pure delight.

So, seize the moment and embrace the boundless possibilities that await you aboard the 2019 Moomba Helix. This extraordinary vessel seamlessly combines breathtaking style, unmatched power, and unwavering reliability to deliver an experience that will leave you yearning for more. Prepare to be captivated, exhilarated, and inspired as you embark on a journey that promises nothing short of an amazing time on the water.

177 HOURS on ENGINE

20' Seating for 12

Autowake 3000+ LBS of Ballast

Battery Charger

Board Racks

Bimini

Cruise Control

Dash Display

Depth Finder

Fire Extinguisher

Heater Storage

Swim Platform

Pop-Up cleats

Gator Step Non Skid Flooring

Wetsounds Audio throughout with Subwoofer and Rev 8 Tower Speakers

Fusion Head Unit with Transom Remote

Storage Cover

Flow 2.0 Surf System with Wakeplate

Tower

Tower Mirror

Walk Thru Door

Comes on a Boatmate Single Axle Trailer With:

Guide Poles

Hydraulic Brakes

Spare Tire

Swing Tongue

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 587-432-3333!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!


Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

