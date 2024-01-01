$20,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR FWD
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR FWD
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$20,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 501291
- Mileage 79,659 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Sale: 2021 Nissan Kicks SR
This compact crossover offers modern styling, advanced technology, and impressive fuel efficiency. Powered by a 1.6L four-cylinder engine delivering 122HP, it’s perfect for urban driving and weekend getaways.
Features:
- Seating for 5
- 8” touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera with a 360-degree surround-view system
- Premium cloth seats with leatherette accents, heated front seats
- Keyless entry, push-button start, and automatic climate control
- LED headlights and sporty exterior styling
- Safety: blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking
Ideal for individuals seeking a tech-savvy, stylish, and fuel-efficient crossover for daily commuting.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666