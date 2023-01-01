Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

88,251 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

4x4 SV Tech

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

88,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142718
  • Stock #: 238813A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM5KC634045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Excellent ride quality, amazing capability, and a premium interior design make this Nissan Pathfinder the perfect family SUV for 2019. This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe. Extremely engineered to take a beating and still maintain quintessential Japanese reliability, peace of mind is assured with robust SUV. Whether a long road trip or a back-country getaway, this Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 88,251 kms. Stock number 238813A is white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 SV Tech. This Pathfinder SV has all the tech you would expect from a modern SUV with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and an 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/CD audio functions. The interior has some great comforts with an Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, rear view camera, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, heated front seats, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Comfort

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

