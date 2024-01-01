Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 27.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 23540 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $16,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2019 Nissan Qashqai

117,454 KM

Details Description

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11508636
  2. 11508636
  3. 11508636
  4. 11508636
  5. 11508636
  6. 11508636
  7. 11508636
  8. 11508636
  9. 11508636
  10. 11508636
  11. 11508636
  12. 11508636
  13. 11508636
  14. 11508636
  15. 11508636
  16. 11508636
  17. 11508636
  18. 11508636
  19. 11508636
  20. 11508636
  21. 11508636
  22. 11508636
  23. 11508636
  24. 11508636
  25. 11508636
  26. 11508636
  27. 11508636
  28. 11508636
  29. 11508636
  30. 11508636
  31. 11508636
  32. 11508636
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,454KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR2KW321482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23540
  • Mileage 117,454 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 27.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 23540 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $16,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2004 Hino FE2620 S/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Hino FE2620 S/A 224,872 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 OASIS UTILITY S/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 OASIS UTILITY S/A 999,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 182,310 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai