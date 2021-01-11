2019 Nissan Qashqai

+ taxes & licensing
403-247-2411
5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7
403-247-2411
+ taxes & licensing
Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Nissan Qashqai S is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Once you see this Nissan, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Nissan Qashqai's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.** 2021/01/11
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7