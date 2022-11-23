Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

48,136 KM

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

587-812-4419

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD W/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD W/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof

Clutch

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

48,136KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9341482
  Stock #: 14536
  VIN: JN1BJ1CR9KW328493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 14536
  • Mileage 48,136 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a daily rental. Has an active recall with code #R1911 as of 05/15/2019.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Starter
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear cross traffic alert
Parking Sensors
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
Glass Moonroof
Pedestrian Detection
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Display
Intelligent Lane Intervention System

Clutch

Clutch

Alberta

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

