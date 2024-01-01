Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43845 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $15,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Nissan Rogue

126,026 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
11949945

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11949945
  2. 11949945
  3. 11949945
  4. 11949945
  5. 11949945
  6. 11949945
  7. 11949945
  8. 11949945
  9. 11949945
  10. 11949945
  11. 11949945
  12. 11949945
  13. 11949945
  14. 11949945
  15. 11949945
  16. 11949945
  17. 11949945
  18. 11949945
  19. 11949945
  20. 11949945
  21. 11949945
  22. 11949945
  23. 11949945
  24. 11949945
  25. 11949945
  26. 11949945
  27. 11949945
  28. 11949945
  29. 11949945
  30. 11949945
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,026KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV4KC723859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43845
  • Mileage 126,026 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43845
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $15,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 155,415 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT 250,177 KM $2,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura TLX Tech for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Acura TLX Tech 160,485 KM $15,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue