2019 Nissan Rogue

65,215 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

2019 Nissan Rogue S

S

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

65,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8497062
  • Stock #: B16136
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC726735

Vehicle Details

  Stock # B16136
  Mileage 65,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive this home today! Check out this great value! Worthy equipment and features in an attainable package with perfect midsize proportions! Top features include heated front seats, power windows, cruise control, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Monotone Paint Application
Package AA00 w/No Options

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

