$30,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
2019 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8497062
- Stock #: B16136
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC726735
Vehicle Details
- Stock # B16136
- Mileage 65,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive this home today! Check out this great value! Worthy equipment and features in an attainable package with perfect midsize proportions! Top features include heated front seats, power windows, cruise control, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Big 4 Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.