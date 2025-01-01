$17,990+ GST
2019 Nissan Sentra
S CVT | Finance Options | Warranty Available
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$17,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,737 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Nissan Sentra S – 1 Owner | 18 Dealer Service Records
This 2019 Nissan Sentra S is a perfect example of reliability, efficiency, and value. Locally owned and meticulously maintained with 18 documented dealer service records, this vehicle is ready for its next proud owner.
Highlights & Features:
1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent fuel economy & dependable performance
1 Owner Vehicle – Privately owned, never abused
Service History – 18 service records all from the dealership
Automatic Transmission – Smooth and responsive
Bluetooth Hands-Free – Stay connected safely
Rearview Camera – Easy and confident parking
A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks – All the essentials
Spacious Cabin & Trunk – Comfort for passengers and ample cargo room
Modern Safety Features – ABS, traction control, multiple airbags
Whether you’re looking for a first-time car, commuter vehicle, or just unbeatable value, this Sentra S checks all the boxes.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
