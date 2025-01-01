Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=80><strong data-start=0 data-end=78>2019 Nissan Sentra S – 1 Owner | 18 Dealer Service Records</strong></p><p data-start=82 data-end=356>This 2019 Nissan Sentra S is a perfect example of reliability, efficiency, and value. Locally owned and meticulously maintained with 18 documented dealer service records, this vehicle is ready for its next proud owner.</p><p data-start=358 data-end=989><strong data-start=361 data-end=387>Highlights & Features:</strong><br data-start=387 data-end=390 /><strong data-start=392 data-end=418>1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – Excellent fuel economy & dependable performance<br data-start=468 data-end=471 /><strong data-start=473 data-end=492>1 Owner Vehicle</strong> – Privately owned, never abused<br data-start=524 data-end=527 /><strong data-start=529 data-end=545>Service History</strong> – 18 service records all from the dealership<br data-start=604 data-end=607 /><strong data-start=609 data-end=635>Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth and responsive<br data-start=659 data-end=662 /><strong data-start=664 data-end=688>Bluetooth Hands-Free</strong> – Stay connected safely<br data-start=712 data-end=715 /><strong data-start=717 data-end=736>Rearview Camera</strong> – Easy and confident parking<br data-start=765 data-end=768 /><strong data-start=770 data-end=816>A/C, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks</strong> – All the essentials<br data-start=837 data-end=840 /><strong data-start=842 data-end=868>Spacious Cabin & Trunk</strong> – Comfort for passengers and ample cargo room<br data-start=914 data-end=917 /><strong data-start=919 data-end=945>Modern Safety Features</strong> – ABS, traction control, multiple airbags</p><p data-start=991 data-end=1153 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Whether you’re looking for a first-time car, commuter vehicle, or just unbeatable value, this Sentra S checks all the boxes.</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
72,737KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

