Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Sentra

41,246 KM

Details Description

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8868611
  2. 8868611
  3. 8868611
  4. 8868611
  5. 8868611
  6. 8868611
  7. 8868611
  8. 8868611
  9. 8868611
  10. 8868611
  11. 8868611
  12. 8868611
  13. 8868611
  14. 8868611
  15. 8868611
  16. 8868611
  17. 8868611
  18. 8868611
  19. 8868611
  20. 8868611
  21. 8868611
  22. 8868611
  23. 8868611
  24. 8868611
  25. 8868611
  26. 8868611
  27. 8868611
  28. 8868611
  29. 8868611
Contact Seller

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

41,246KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868611
  • Stock #: 39379
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3KY325255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39379
  • Mileage 41,246 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39379 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $18,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Land Rover Rang...
 100,197 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan Pathfind...
 163,095 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 107,155 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory