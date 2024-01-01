Menu
2019 Nissan Versa Note

68,531 KM

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa Note

SV CVT

2019 Nissan Versa Note

SV CVT

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,531KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP9KL363845

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 68,531 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty Available

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2019 Nissan Versa Note