$19,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa Note
SV CVT
2019 Nissan Versa Note
SV CVT
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,531KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP9KL363845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,531 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
2019 Nissan Versa Note