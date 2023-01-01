Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Polaris 800 Switchback Assault 144

305 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Polaris 800 Switchback Assault 144

2019 Polaris 800 Switchback Assault 144

R

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Polaris 800 Switchback Assault 144

R

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9464703
  2. 9464703
  3. 9464703
  4. 9464703
  5. 9464703
  6. 9464703
  7. 9464703
  8. 9464703
  9. 9464703
  10. 9464703
  11. 9464703
  12. 9464703
  13. 9464703
  14. 9464703
  15. 9464703
  16. 9464703
  17. 9464703
  18. 9464703
  19. 9464703
  20. 9464703
  21. 9464703
  22. 9464703
  23. 9464703
  24. 9464703
  25. 9464703
  26. 9464703
  27. 9464703
  28. 9464703
  29. 9464703
  30. 9464703
  31. 9464703
  32. 9464703
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

305KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464703
  • Stock #: 56082
  • VIN: SN1EEC8P4KC323928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 305 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 18.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 56082 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2010 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 230,086 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru BRZ Spor...
 115,765 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 88,054 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory