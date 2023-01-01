2019 Polaris 800 Switchback Assault 144

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9464703

9464703 Stock #: 56082

56082 VIN: SN1EEC8P4KC323928

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 305 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.