<p>Ready to conquer any terrain in style? Look no further than this powerful 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 64 Box, available now at Royalty Motors! This rugged truck boasts a commanding red exterior, paired with a bold black and red interior, making a statement wherever it goes. With its 5.7L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this Rebel is equipped to handle any challenge, while its spacious quad cab and 64 box provide ample room for both passengers and cargo. This truck has been well-maintained and comes with a low mileage of 167,000 km, ensuring years of reliable performance.</p><p>Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with the Rebels impressive array of features. Enjoy heated seats on chilly mornings, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and navigate with ease thanks to the rearview camera. The Rebels power features are equally impressive, with power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats, as well as push-button start for effortless operation. And when you need to tow, the included trailer hitch makes it a breeze to haul your gear.</p><p>This 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 64 Box is waiting for you at Royalty Motors. Visit us today for a test drive and experience the thrill of owning this rugged and versatile truck.</p><p> </p>

167,000 KM

Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

