$33,997+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black+Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to conquer any terrain in style? Look no further than this powerful 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, available now at Royalty Motors! This rugged truck boasts a commanding red exterior, paired with a bold black and red interior, making a statement wherever it goes. With its 5.7L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this Rebel is equipped to handle any challenge, while its spacious quad cab and 6'4" box provide ample room for both passengers and cargo. This truck has been well-maintained and comes with a low mileage of 167,000 km, ensuring years of reliable performance.
Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with the Rebel's impressive array of features. Enjoy heated seats on chilly mornings, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and navigate with ease thanks to the rearview camera. The Rebel's power features are equally impressive, with power windows, locks, mirrors, and seats, as well as push-button start for effortless operation. And when you need to tow, the included trailer hitch makes it a breeze to haul your gear.
This 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box is waiting for you at Royalty Motors. Visit us today for a test drive and experience the thrill of owning this rugged and versatile truck.
Royalty Motors
403-817-5595