$CALL+ GST
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
SLT
2019 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
182,817KM
VIN 1C6RR7TTXKS730346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 82467
- Mileage 182,817 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 82467
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2019 RAM 1500