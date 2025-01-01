Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 30.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 85559 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/> * POOR RE-PAINT * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 RAM 1500

155,672 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle
12904796

2019 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12904796
  2. 12904796
  3. 12904796
  4. 12904796
  5. 12904796
  6. 12904796
  7. 12904796
  8. 12904796
  9. 12904796
  10. 12904796
  11. 12904796
  12. 12904796
  13. 12904796
  14. 12904796
  15. 12904796
  16. 12904796
  17. 12904796
  18. 12904796
  19. 12904796
  20. 12904796
  21. 12904796
  22. 12904796
  23. 12904796
  24. 12904796
  25. 12904796
  26. 12904796
  27. 12904796
  28. 12904796
  29. 12904796
  30. 12904796
  31. 12904796
  32. 12904796
  33. 12904796
  34. 12904796
  35. 12904796
  36. 12904796
  37. 12904796
  38. 12904796
  39. 12904796
  40. 12904796
  41. 12904796
  42. 12904796
  43. 12904796
  44. 12904796
  45. 12904796
  46. 12904796
  47. 12904796
  48. 12904796
  49. 12904796
  50. 12904796
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,672KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG0KS736347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 85559
  • Mileage 155,672 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85559
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
* POOR RE-PAINT *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford F-550 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford F-550 XLT 93,999 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2020 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Sedona LX 114,350 KM $13,500 + GST
Used 2005 Jayco Jay Feather 21J for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Jayco Jay Feather 21J 0 $3,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 RAM 1500