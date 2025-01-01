Menu
Stock #: 86900 
Reserve Price: $15,500 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. 
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. 
 * RUNS ROUGH * EXHAUST MODIFIED * SUSPENSION MODIFIED * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2019 RAM 1500

149,649 KM

$15,500

+ GST
2019 RAM 1500

Express

13050593

2019 RAM 1500

Express

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$15,500

+ GST

Used
149,649KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT5KS715295

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 86900
  • Mileage 149,649 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 11.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 86900
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $15,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
* RUNS ROUGH * EXHAUST MODIFIED * SUSPENSION MODIFIED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$15,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 RAM 1500