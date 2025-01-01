Menu
Check out this 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 features the following options: WHEELS: 22 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12 DISPLAY -inc: USB Mobile Projection, 12 Touchscreen, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, MONOTONE PAINT, LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, Power Running Boards, Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection, Wireless Charging Pad, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Rear Ventilated Seats, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12 Display, and LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN, LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2019 RAM 1500

117,035 KM

13148872

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
117,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFKT3KN700374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Light Mountain Brown
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Monotone Paint
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Red Pearl
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: USB Mobile Projection 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Power Running Boards Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Wireless Charging Pad Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Rear Ventilated Seats Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

