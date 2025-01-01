$CALL+ GST
2019 RAM 1500
LARAMIE LONGHORN
2019 RAM 1500
LARAMIE LONGHORN
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Light Mountain Brown
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 features the following options: WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: USB Mobile Projection, 12" Touchscreen, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, MONOTONE PAINT, LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, Power Running Boards, Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection, Wireless Charging Pad, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Rear Ventilated Seats, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display, and LIGHT MOUNTAIN BROWN, LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS W/ETCHING. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960