+ taxes & licensing
587-327-5804
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn! This stunning truck is Fully Loaded with Brown Leather Interior, Seat Memory, Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Running Boards, Navigation, Back up Camera, Climate Control, Panoramic Moon Roof, Bluetooth Connection, Remote Start, Tonneau Cover, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats and many more great features!
FINANCING AVAILABLE
- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)
- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)
- Get Free Winter Tires OR Remote Starter (O.A.C.)
WARRANTY AVAILABLE
- Extended Manufacturer Warranty
- UP TO 25% OFF
- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy
-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT
-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer
Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca
Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2