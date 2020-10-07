Menu
2019 RAM 1500

32,120 KM

$CALL

$CALL

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

2019 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN

32,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6200592
  • Stock #: AA0296
  • VIN: 1C6SRFKT3KN550525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn! This stunning truck is Fully Loaded with Brown Leather Interior, Seat Memory, Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Running Boards, Navigation, Back up Camera, Climate Control, Panoramic Moon Roof, Bluetooth Connection, Remote Start, Tonneau Cover, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats and many more great features!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)

- Get Free Winter Tires OR Remote Starter (O.A.C.)

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

- UP TO 25% OFF 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

