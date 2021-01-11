Menu
2019 RAM 1500

65,564 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,564KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6493570
  • Stock #: 21SE0165B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT2KS511607

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,564 KM

Vehicle Description

You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Ram 1500 Classic SLT delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Ram 1500 Classic SLT. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. The Ram 1500 Classic SLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ram 1500 Classic SLT is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**2021/01/11

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Sliding Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Active grille shutters
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Electronic Shift
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
GPS Antenna Input
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Remote USB Charging Port
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
1630# Maximum Payload
Wheel Centre Hub
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

