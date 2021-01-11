Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Sliding Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Heated Exterior Mirrors Chrome rear step bumper Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Active grille shutters 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs) Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Electronic Shift Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats GPS Antenna Input Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Remote USB Charging Port Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 1630# Maximum Payload Wheel Centre Hub Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

