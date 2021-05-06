Menu
2019 RAM 1500

30,000 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

30,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7123771
  Stock #: 21180A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Back-Up Camera
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Keyless Start
Rear wheelhouse liners
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WiFi Hotspot
Billet Metallic
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Google Android Auto Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Overhead LED Lamps H...

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

