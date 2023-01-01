$43,195+ tax & licensing
$43,195
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
98,850KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10053804
- Stock #: 229504A
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT4KS625819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45195 - Our Price is just $43195!
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 Classic is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,850 kms. Stock number 229504A is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $310.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $56459 ). See dealer for details.
