2019 RAM 1500 Classic

100,280 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161255
  • Stock #: 10466A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0KS685465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Rear Camera!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $41995 - Our Price is just $39995!

Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 Classic pickup. This 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,280 kms. Stock number 10466A is red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Warlock. This gothic looking Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is an awesome truck that comes with black aluminum wheels and dark exterior accents, front fog lamps, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, a touchscreen infotainment system that features wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This limited-edition truck also comes with a lift kit and heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability plus trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, automatic headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Rear Camera, Touchscreen, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $287.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $52277 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

