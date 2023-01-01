2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Sale $39,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 2 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10161255

10161255 Stock #: 10466A

10466A VIN: 1C6RR7LT0KS685465

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,280 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Interior Remote Keyless Entry Comfort Climate Control Safety REAR CAMERA Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.