Stock #: 38158 
Reserve Price: $24,000 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Hail Damage: Hail Damage. 
 * EXHAUST MODIFIED * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

59,829 KM

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,829KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT1KS633747

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38158
  • Mileage 59,829 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38158
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $24,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
* EXHAUST MODIFIED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 RAM 1500 Classic