Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 26.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 65205 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $18,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * EXHAUST MODIFIED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

187,433 KM

Details Description

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
12442411

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12442411
  2. 12442411
  3. 12442411
  4. 12442411
  5. 12442411
  6. 12442411
  7. 12442411
  8. 12442411
  9. 12442411
  10. 12442411
  11. 12442411
  12. 12442411
  13. 12442411
  14. 12442411
  15. 12442411
  16. 12442411
  17. 12442411
  18. 12442411
  19. 12442411
  20. 12442411
  21. 12442411
  22. 12442411
  23. 12442411
  24. 12442411
  25. 12442411
  26. 12442411
  27. 12442411
  28. 12442411
  29. 12442411
  30. 12442411
  31. 12442411
  32. 12442411
  33. 12442411
  34. 12442411
  35. 12442411
  36. 12442411
  37. 12442411
  38. 12442411
  39. 12442411
  40. 12442411
  41. 12442411
  42. 12442411
Contact Seller

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,433KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT2KS735090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65205
  • Mileage 187,433 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday April 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 65205
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $18,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* EXHAUST MODIFIED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Forte EX 159,340 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 S/D for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford F-250 S/D 200,211 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 50,830 KM $18,700 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 RAM 1500 Classic