2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 EXPRESS CREWCAB CLASSIC WITH 129412 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, 6 PASSENGERS, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>What We Offer:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Low Bi-Weekly Payments</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Instant Approvals</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Credit Consolidation</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Employment Insurance</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>*Negative Equity Coverage</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Operating Hours:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Call 403-475-2000! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Referral Program:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>(Subject to Terms and Conditions)</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 3640 26 ST NE Unit 1 Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

129,412 KM

Express BACK UP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS 6 PASSENGERS BLUETOOTH

12847289

Express BACK UP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS 6 PASSENGERS BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

Used
VIN 1C6RR7KT1KS739082

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Mileage 129,412 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM 1500 EXPRESS CREWCAB CLASSIC WITH 129412 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, 6 PASSENGERS, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-475-2000! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 3640 26 ST NE Unit 1 Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474,RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY,WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Over...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

