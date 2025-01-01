$24,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express BACK UP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS 6 PASSENGERS BLUETOOTH
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express BACK UP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS 6 PASSENGERS BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$24,988
+ GST
Used
129,412KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT1KS739082
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Mileage 129,412 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM 1500 EXPRESS CREWCAB CLASSIC WITH 129412 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, 6 PASSENGERS, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-475-2000! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 3640 26 ST NE Unit 1 Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-475-2000! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
(Subject to Terms and Conditions)
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Prices are based on the vehicle only. Fees, aftermarket products, and GST are extra (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 3640 26 ST NE Unit 1 Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474,RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY,WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Over...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2019 Audi S5 Sportback Technik BACKUP/FRONT CAMERA RED INTERIOR MEMORY SEATS PARKING ASSIST 61,706 KM $39,988 + GST
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited NAVIGATION ENTERTAINMENT SCREENS 7 PASSENGERS SUNROOF 231,998 KM $21,988 + GST
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 580 SUNROOF PARKING ASSIST 7 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODES 100,680 KM $57,988 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
Call Dealer
403-291-XXXX(click to show)
$24,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-291-0891
2019 RAM 1500 Classic